Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $1.68 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
