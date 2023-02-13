Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,191,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trupanion by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 73,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

