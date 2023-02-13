Backblaze (BLZE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze Stock Down 6.9 %

BLZE opened at $5.38 on Monday. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $175.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

About Backblaze

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

