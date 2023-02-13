Allison Transmission (ALSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $46.22.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

