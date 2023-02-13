Tyler Technologies (TYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $322.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $485.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

