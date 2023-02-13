Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.69 on Monday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2,434.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $228,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 107.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 297.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 654,410 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.