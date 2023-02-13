Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.69 on Monday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2,434.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $228,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 107.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 297.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 654,410 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

