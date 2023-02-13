Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:MLM opened at $351.24 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.
