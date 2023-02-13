Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MLM opened at $351.24 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,400.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

