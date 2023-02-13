Equinix (EQIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQIX opened at $729.75 on Monday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $696.42 and a 200-day moving average of $651.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 797,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

