Pagaya Technologies (PGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGY. UBS Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

