Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $37.78 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $8,440,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 667.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chefs’ Warehouse

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.