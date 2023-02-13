TriNet Group (TNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TNET opened at $77.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.15.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNET. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

