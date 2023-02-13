United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Fire Group Stock Performance
Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.
United Fire Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Fire Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
