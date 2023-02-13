United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Fire Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

