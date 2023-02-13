First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Critical Comparison

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

First United has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First United and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First United currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.80%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Meridian.

31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 31.14% 18.69% 1.41% Meridian 16.73% 14.09% 1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First United and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $80.30 million 1.61 $19.77 million $3.76 5.16 Meridian $130.45 million 1.41 $21.83 million $3.57 8.91

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First United pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First United beats Meridian on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

