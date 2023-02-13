Barclays Lowers PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group cut shares of PostNL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get PostNL alerts:

PostNL Trading Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS TNTFF opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.