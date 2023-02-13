TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upgraded TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

TELUS Price Performance

T opened at C$27.25 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.94 and a 12-month high of C$34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.41.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

