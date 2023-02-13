Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$67.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.28.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.