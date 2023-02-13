Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.15.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE SLF opened at C$67.67 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$71.28. The stock has a market cap of C$39.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

