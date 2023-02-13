BMO Capital Markets Trims Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Target Price to C$161.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$160.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$156.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.67. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$119.23 and a one year high of C$162.53. The stock has a market cap of C$77.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 58.78%.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.10, for a total value of C$148,349.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$669,790.63.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

