Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on T. Cormark lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.27.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$27.25 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.94 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

