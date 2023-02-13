Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

Saputo Stock Up 5.3 %

SAP stock opened at C$37.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.75. The stock has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.32. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.23%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48. In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

