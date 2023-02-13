Cormark Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.15.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

TSE:SLF opened at C$67.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$71.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.80.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

