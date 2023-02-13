CSFB Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$72.15.

TSE:SLF opened at C$67.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$71.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

