Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.40.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$61.38 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.57.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.