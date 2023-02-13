Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

