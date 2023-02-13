UBS Group Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.21) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($8.41) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.17) to GBX 625 ($7.51) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 575 ($6.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 700 ($8.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $641.67.

Glencore Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $12.35 on Friday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

