Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STX opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $112.63.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

