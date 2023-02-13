abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLFPF. Barclays raised their price objective on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.34) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on abrdn from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 165 ($1.98) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.21) to GBX 208 ($2.50) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $175.43.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

