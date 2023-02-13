JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMFKY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($63.44) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Smurfit Kappa Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

