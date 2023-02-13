HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($58.06) to €47.00 ($50.54) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of HelloFresh from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HelloFresh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

HelloFresh Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

HelloFresh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.