HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($58.06) to €47.00 ($50.54) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of HelloFresh from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HelloFresh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

HelloFresh Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

