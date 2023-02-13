Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $601.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.25. Swisscom has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

