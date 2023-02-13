KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. KT has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KT by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 7.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 57.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KT in the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.