Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

