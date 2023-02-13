Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Rite Aid Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.60.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.