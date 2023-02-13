Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.45.

GMED stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

