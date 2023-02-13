IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.73.

NYSE IQV opened at $222.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average is $212.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

