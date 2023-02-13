Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of FLNC opened at $21.96 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

