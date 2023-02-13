Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RWT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.45%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.