First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $72.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FAF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

