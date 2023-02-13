Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

COUR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,591 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 487,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 458,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 133.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 458,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 315,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

