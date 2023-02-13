Gordon Haskett Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Hold

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.12.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

