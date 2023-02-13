Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after purchasing an additional 409,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

