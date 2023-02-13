Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 0.7 %

FIVE opened at $201.64 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average of $157.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $161,638,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $70,023,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $76,163,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.