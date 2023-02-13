Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,056,000 after buying an additional 2,107,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,340,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after purchasing an additional 118,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

