West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.
Shares of WFG opened at $85.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $102.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
