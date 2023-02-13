West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFG opened at $85.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

