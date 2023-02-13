Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $72.68 on Monday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.