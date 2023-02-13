Barrick Gold (GOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
GOLD stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
