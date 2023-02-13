Barrick Gold (GOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GOLD stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

