Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QSR opened at $67.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,896,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 45.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 159,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 374.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 607,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 479,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.