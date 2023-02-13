Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.40. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,557,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 178,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

