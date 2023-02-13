Resideo Technologies (REZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REZI opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

