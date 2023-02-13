Copa (CPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPA opened at $91.61 on Monday. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

