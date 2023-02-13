Ameren (AEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.